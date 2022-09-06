Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 612.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.2 %

BRO stock opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

