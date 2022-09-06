Bank of Montreal Can Sells 140,161 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Incyte worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Incyte by 838.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 365,425 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $20,169,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Incyte by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 495,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,341,000 after purchasing an additional 266,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte Stock Performance

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

