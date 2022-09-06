Bank of Montreal Can Sells 23,463 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.70. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

