Bank of Montreal Can Sells 39,809 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

