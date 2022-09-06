Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,474 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $424.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

