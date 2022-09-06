Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 116,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,368 and have sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

