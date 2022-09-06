Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Seagen by 3.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,106 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,883 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen Trading Down 2.3 %

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $152.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

