Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.37% of Banner worth $47,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

