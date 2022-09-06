Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 113,519 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.76% of Terex worth $43,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Terex by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 486,568 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Terex by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after acquiring an additional 437,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,721,000 after acquiring an additional 263,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Terex by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 158,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $51.45.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

