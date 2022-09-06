Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 81,197 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BCS. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Barclays Stock Up 1.4 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

