BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

