BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of BrightSpire Capital worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRSP opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In related news, Director Catherine Rice acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

