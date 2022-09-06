Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.