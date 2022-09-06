Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 22,513 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.