Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in KT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of KT by 50.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

NYSE KT opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

