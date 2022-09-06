Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $217,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,032 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $10,138,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,361,000 after buying an additional 570,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 509,994 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,391,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,420 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLE. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,313 shares of company stock worth $117,464 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

