Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Nautilus worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter worth $61,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.
Nautilus Stock Performance
Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $62.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nautilus Profile
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.
