Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 31,507 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,507 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Stratasys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $951.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.32. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $42.83.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

