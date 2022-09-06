Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 341,831 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 341,831 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

Amyris Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

