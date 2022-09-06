Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVIR opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.28 million, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $46.91.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

