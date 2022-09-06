Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $213.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $222.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.89.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

