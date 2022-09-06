Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,204,000 after acquiring an additional 627,853 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,680 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,791,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group cut their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

