Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cintas by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Cintas stock opened at $405.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.94. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

