Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,890 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IDU opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.10.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

