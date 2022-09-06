Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,697,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,456 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 603,889 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 791,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 412,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5,411.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 432,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 424,774 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

