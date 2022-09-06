Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

