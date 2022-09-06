Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $736,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mplx by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 478,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Mplx Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MPLX opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $35.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.