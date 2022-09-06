Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

