Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $803,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 614,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 609,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

