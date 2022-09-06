Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $50.20.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.