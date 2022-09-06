Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,510,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -485.92 and a beta of 1.36. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.