Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 483 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS opened at $163.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

