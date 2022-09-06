Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Repligen by 47.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $210.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.92 and a 200 day moving average of $179.82. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

