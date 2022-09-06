Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

