Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

