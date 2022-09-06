Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.6 %
Dollar Tree stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.76.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.