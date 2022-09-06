Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 8,546.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,374 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cosan worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Cosan by 38.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cosan by 78.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSAN. TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

NYSE:CSAN opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. Cosan S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $20.97.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

