Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.64. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.