Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after buying an additional 896,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,934,000 after buying an additional 245,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,346,000 after buying an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,910,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,357,000 after buying an additional 102,448 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

