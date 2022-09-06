Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Olin worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,050,000 after purchasing an additional 97,497 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.