Citigroup Inc. Has $8.42 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,881 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of SEI Investments worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,042,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

