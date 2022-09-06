Citigroup Inc. Purchases 111,598 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 152.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,598 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Affirm worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

AFRM opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

