Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,815 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

