Citigroup Inc. Purchases 15,522 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

