Citigroup Inc. Purchases 29,059 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $199.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

