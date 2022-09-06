Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,669 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Black Knight worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Black Knight Stock Performance

Black Knight Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

