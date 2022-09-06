Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.