Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

