Citigroup Inc. Sells 148,135 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 148,135 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.93% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $74,622.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $74,622.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $244,940 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

ATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

