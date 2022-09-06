Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,338 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 242,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 206,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,959,000 after purchasing an additional 184,153 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

