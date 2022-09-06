Citigroup Inc. Sells 56,329 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,329 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.33% of PetIQ worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in PetIQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,085,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PetIQ Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

(Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.